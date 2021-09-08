The Wire actor Michael K Williams dies aged 54

The Wire actor Michael K Williams has been found dead aged 54 at his home in Brooklyn following a suspected drug overdose, according to US media reports. Williams, best known for playing the charismatic Omar Little on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, was found at about 2pm local time on Monday, PA understands.

The death is being investigated by the New York City medical examiner. The New York Post quoted “law enforcement sources” in reporting his death from a “suspected heroin overdose”, but this has not yet been confirmed officially.

As well as The Wire, Williams, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, had roles in gangster series Boardwalk Empire and TV film Bessie, and had, over the years, spoken about his personal struggles with drugs.

He was a four-time Emmy nominee for Bessie, The Night Of, When They See Us and Lovecraft Country. Last week, it was announced Williams had joined the cast of Sony’s untitled biopic of famed world heavyweight champion George Foreman.

He was set to play Doc Broadus, who was Foreman’s trainer and mentor. His other film roles included The Road, Inherent Vice and 12 Years A Slave. However, Williams will be best remembered for Omar, the gay, morally ambiguous criminal who frequently targets drug dealers.

The character was known for the distinctive duster jacket he wore to conceal weapons while wandering the streets of Baltimore. David Simon, creator of The Wire, shared a tribute on Twitter.

Alongside a picture of Williams, he wrote: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent, and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

Williams, who was born and raised in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, looked back on a tough upbringing during a 2017 interview with the New York Times. He revealed he had been molested as a child and developed a drug addiction.

“The characters that mean the most to me are the ones that damn near kill me,” Williams said of his gangster roles which caused old trauma to resurface. “It’s a sacrifice I’ve chosen to make.”

While he did not identify as gay, Williams revealed he felt a sense of belonging in the Manhattan gay bars of the 1980s and 90s. He was scarred for life in a bar fight in Queens. The New York Times said he intervened to stop a group of men jumping his friend, only to have his face and neck sliced with a razor blade.

It left a distinguishing scar from the top of his forehead to the middle of his right cheek, which became an indelible part of his acting career. He started dancing in music videos and landed a role as a drug dealer in Martin Scorsese’s 1999 drama film Bringing Out The Dead.

Williams had a small part in The Sopranos – a show alongside The Wire perennially discussed as being the best ever – before he appeared as Omar in 2002. He starred in The Wire for all five seasons until 2008, with his character growing in prominence throughout.

In 2016 he starred alongside James Purefoy and Christina Hendricks in drama series Hap and Leonard. Purefoy said in a tweet: “Good night sweet Prince. You were the most soulful, beautiful and dangerous of actors. Your spirit and extraordinary talent left an indelible mark on me for which I will always be grateful. Thank you my brother x”

Bafta was among those from the entertainment industry remembering the star and the arts charity said in a tweet: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Michael K. Williams. Our thoughts are with those close to him.”