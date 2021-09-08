Unity over uncertainty

More than three weeks after the Taliban’s surprise (to most) takeover of Kabul and the subsequent chaotic exit of US forces, uncertainty still reigns supreme in the war-torn country. Though the Taliban now claim to have taken control of Panjshir Valley -- the last bastion of resistance led by famed warlord Ahmad Shah Massoud’s son, Ahmad Massoud -- after several days of fighting, the equilibrium is yet to settle with reports of resistance fighters holed up in ‘strategic positions’ after having abandoned the city centre. There is also the more significant issue of sporadic protests by the civil society, mostly women, demanding basic human rights. Afghanistan is at its most critical juncture at the moment -- an entire generation of youth that has come of age without having lived under Taliban rule may not accept their fate without challenge. For the Taliban, now is the time to show the world that the deeply conservative movement has morphed into a group that can be accepted in the 21st century. Reports of segregation in educational institutes and curtailing of women’s public participation, painting over of murals in Kabul’s streets and clamping down on citizen protests do not sit well with already-anxious world capitals looking for an excuse to look the other way and abandon all promises of aid and assistance. No ideological and strategic consideration can justify violations of rights, particularly of women and children.

Moreover, the unexplainable delay in announcing the formation of a government has already raised eyebrows, as both world powers and regional countries have made clear their insistence on an ‘inclusive government’ if they are to deal with a Taliban-run Afghanistan. The Taliban, too, are at a crossroads like never before. Having spearheaded a bloody insurgency against the occupation forces for 20 years, they now find themselves in unchartered territory having to actually govern a modern state. They will require all hands on deck, and thus must ensure the equal participation of all segments of society and resist from dealing violently with citizens who oppose their point of view or demand more rights. No formal recognition of the Taliban government has taken place and with each regressive step they are likely to reduce their chances of world recognition. The UN estimates that nearly half of the population in the country is facing food insecurity with scarcity of medicines and water. Under these circumstances the new regime must tread carefully.

The sooner a government is formed that is acceptable to all stakeholders within and outside Afghanistan, the better it will be for the country and the wider region. Pakistan must continue to do all in its power to ensure this happens at the earliest and without controversy, since an ungoverned and chaotic Afghanistan is its worst nightmare. Already, the TTP, which draws inspirational strength from the Afghan Taliban as well as support from hostile agencies, appears to have become mobilised both spiritually and physically. Added to it are the many other terrorist groups such as the infamous IS Khorasan that have found operational space in Afghanistan following the US exit. The recent suicide attack on an FC patrol in Quetta which was claimed by the TTP, coupled with their threats to Pakistani media over referring to them as a terrorist group are extremely worrisome developments. Both the uptick in terrorist attacks this year, especially on security forces in the border areas, and the emboldening threats to media serve as a stark reminder of the dark days of the last two decades, when Pakistan was ripped apart by terrorism. The country’s armed forces and civilians, including journalists, have paid dearly with thousands of lives lost to terrorist attacks and fighting militants. The country cannot afford instability at this point when it’s already struggling to make an economic comeback. The stakes for a peaceful Afghanistan could not be any higher.