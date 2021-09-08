EU, UN hope for ‘credible’ Iraq polls

BAGHDAD: The European Union and United Nations will deploy observers to monitor Iraq’s parliamentary election next month, saying on Tuesday they hope voting will not be tainted by fraud and abstention.

“Our purpose is to do whatever we can in order that the electoral process be as good as possible,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference in Baghdad.

He said the EU observer mission for the October 10 election would be in Iraq a month before polling day and would stay for another month afterwards. The UN’s top representative in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, told a separate news conference the world body would also deploy a large monitoring team. “In fact this is one of the UN’s largest electoral assistance projects worldwide with five times as many UN personnel as in 2018,” she said.