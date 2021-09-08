‘World will pay price for ignoring India’s destabilising policies’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said the world will pay a heavy price if it continues to ignore India’s destabilising policies, consequences of which go “well beyond the region”.

Yusuf took to Twitter to criticise the Indian media orchestrating false news and disinformation against Pakistan. He wrote: “It is not a surprise that Modi’s fascist regime’s fake news industry has been caught peddling lies yet again.”

The adviser shared two screenshots in his tweet comprising the UK Defence Journal debunking an Indian news channel that broadcast a Wales based video clip of an American F-15 aircraft as a full-fledged “Pakistani invasion of Afghanistan”.

The second screenshot showed a December 2020 BBC news story on the “Dead professor and the vast pro-India disinformation campaign”.

The “fake news industry”, he said, set up and patronised by Government of India, was one critical reason for the world being duped into blaming Pakistan rather than looking at internal failures in Afghanistan and India’s role in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan.