Massarat Aalam Butt appointed new chairman APHC

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on Tuesday announced new office-bearers of the amalgam to spearhead the Kashmir freedom movement in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to the Kashmir Media Service, Masarrat Aalam Butt has been appointed as the Chairman APHC, while Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar would be vice chairmen of the amalgam.
Moulvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani will continue to work as General Secretary of the APHC.
The announcement to this effect was made by the APHC at an extraordinary meeting convened at the APHC office in Srinagar. On the occasion, the APHC leaders paid rich tributes to the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and vowed to continue his mission.
