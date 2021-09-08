‘Last resort’ firebreak curbs plan in place: No 10

LONDON: A so-called firebreak lockdown in England is not being planned for October half-term, but there are contingency plans that would “only be reintroduced as a last resort” to protect the NHS, the government has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the vaccination programme provides “significant defences” which the country did not have on previous occasions when restrictions were put in place.

Downing Street denied there is a plan to put in place a firebreak this autumn if there is a new surge in Covid-19 cases, but the government said there are “contingency plans” for a “range of scenarios”.

The comments come after the i newspaper reported an unnamed member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) saying a “precautionary break” could be part of “contingency plans”.

The paper quoted another unnamed source saying that “a firebreak lockdown is by no means out of the question”, and it was reported that could mean a two-week school half-term instead of one week.

Asked about the report, the No 10 spokesman said: “It is not true that the government is planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half-term.”

He added: “We have retained contingency plans as part of responsible planning for a range of scenarios, but these kind of measures would only be reintroduced as a last resort to prevent unsustainable pressure on our NHS.

“I think we’ve been clear throughout that we will take action, and indeed we have done when necessary to protect our NHS. But under the previous occasions when that action has been required, we have been without the significant defences that our vaccination programme provides us – we’re now in a much different phase.”

It comes after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he had not seen any plans around a firebreak and added that he hopes the virus can be dealt with “year in, year out” without having to take the “severe measures” seen last December.

He told BBC Breakfast: “Vaccines have given us the ability to reduce infections, to save 100,000 lives. It is through the booster programme that I hope … we can transition the virus from pandemic to endemic status and deal with it year in, year out.

“It is going to be with us for many years – but not have to close down our economy or take the severe measures we had to sadly take in December of last year.”

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has climbed to the highest level for five months.

A total of 668 deaths registered in the week ending August 27 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – the highest number since 719 deaths were registered in the week to March 26.