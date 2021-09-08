Geelani’s death aftermath was against humanity: Mehbooba

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Former chief minister of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has said the treatment meted to the body of veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani was “against humanity”, stressing that one could disagree with the living, but things change when they are no more.

The chief of the pro-India Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told reporters that videos and news reports had shown that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were quite disappointed (with the manner of burial), the Kashmir Media Service reported.

She said: “You can fight with a person when he is alive, but once dead, you need to respect the body like others.” She added: “The government should have allowed the family to perform the last rites of Geelani as per their wishes.”

Mehbooba added that she too had differences with Geelani, but the body must not get “indifferent treatment”, saying that “what we have seen was against humanity. Everybody’s last wishes are to be respected. The incident witnessed was against the cultural identity of India.” She also said nobody could force anyone to love or hate any leader with the barrel of a gun.

On Sunday, she flayed the Indian government for their treatment of Geelani’s family. “Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared. A family isn’t allowed to mourn and bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani Sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s (Government of India) deep rooted paranoia and ruthlessness. This is New India’s Naya Kashmir.”