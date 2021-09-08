Britain’s concerns on Covid data addressed, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has addressed several of the United Kingdom’s reservations on the former’s coronavirus data during a discussion between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Britain’s chief medical scientist, said information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan was put on the red list on April 9 due to concerns about the risk of travellers importing new variants of coronavirus into the UK. The policy means arrivals from red list locations must spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, costing £2,285 for solo travellers. There have been calls for Pakistan to be moved to the lower-risk amber list, as happened to neighbour India on August 8. Arrivals from amber tier locations who are fully vaccinated are not required to self-isolate, while those who are not must quarantine at home.

Briefing the media on the decisions made by the federal cabinet on Tuesday, Chaudhry said Dr Sultan spoke at length about Pakistan’s coronavirus testing mechanism with Britain’s chief medical scientist. “We hope the British government will review its policy,” he added. In cabinet other decisions, Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed serious reservations on the process for acquiring land of poor in Islamabad to distribute plots among bureaucrats, journalists and judges, state media reported.

Chaudhry said the Prime Minister constituted a committee under the chairmanship of planning minister Asad Umar that will evolve a comprehensive policy to check exploitation of the poor people.

He said the policy will formulate a system so that lands of common people cannot be acquired to appease bureaucrats, journalists and judges. The minister said that the government is pursuing a policy to turn state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into profitable organisations.

Chaudhry said as a result of “prudent policies” of the government, all SOEs, except the National Highway Authority, “have become profitable”. He said SOEs earned 31 billion rupees so far.

The minister said the cabinet also approved a security plan for New Zealand’s cricket team during upcoming tour to Pakistan. He said “extraordinary security” will be provided to the visiting cricketers.

The minister said the government is also working on reviving the cinema industry for which import of foreign movies, except Indian films, will be allowed. Chaudhry said port charges on exports have been reduced by 50 per cent. He said voluntary retirement and golden handshake scheme for the employees of Pakistan Medical Council also got the cabinet’s nod. It was approved to establish a joint security commission between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The cabinet approved funds for the payment of outstanding expenditure of Roosevelt Hotel in New York. Chaudhry said the cabinet held a detailed discussion on the electoral reforms to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the country. He said it is the first government, which is itself calling for electoral reforms, but it is unfortunate that opposition “has no interest in this regard”.

He said opposition’s leading parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party “do not have any interest in making the electoral system transparent as they have never come to power without rigging”. Chaudhry, however, said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government “is committed to go ahead with the electoral reforms, including introduction of Electronic Voting Machines”.