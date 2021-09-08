Grounded ship at Karachi beach starts floating after 48 days

KARACHI: The cargo ship stuck off at Karachi beach has finally started floating after 48 days, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The operation to rescue stranded cargo ship Hang Tong 77 from the port city’s shore has been successful, as tug vessels took control of the ship, which was moving at a speed of three nautical miles.

“The ship will be taken to the harbour [by the tugs],” Commodore (retd) Obaidullah, an expert on maritime affairs, told Geo News. “This is because of two reasons; both of its anchors have broken and the Pakistan government has taken the ship into its custody,” he said.

“I don’t want to use the word arrest. The ship has been detained, which means it will be brought to the harbour where the government’s surveyors will monitor it and even carry out an underwater check of the ship,” he added.

Obaidullah said the surveyors would also check the safety navigation equipment of the ship and its engines. “Till the owner does not fix the issues pointed out by the authorities, the ship will remain here,” he explained. “This ship can leave for any other destination from the Karachi harbour only after the issues identified are fixed,” he said.

He said an oil spill was fortunately avoided, adding the Pakistan Navy and other institutions had ensured that the ship was cordoned off and arrangements were made to prevent an oil spill.

He said the ship had travelled 5-6km into the sea and was expected to arrive soon at the harbour, adding: “All is going well.”

According to him, it took time for the stranded ship to be rescued because there is no dedicated salvage company in Pakistan. Three attempts to rescue the ship were undertaken previously. “Two tugs are accompanying Hang Tong 77 — one is on standby, while the other tug is towing the cargo ship.”

The Hang Tong 77, manufactured in 2011, stuck in the sand near Seaview Karachi due to a broken hanger on July 21. Registered in Panama, the ship weighs 2,250 tons and is loaded with containers.