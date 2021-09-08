Saqlain to take ‘full responsibility’ of NZ series results

LAHORE: Pakistan’s interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq has said he will take full responsibility of the outcome of the series against New Zealand.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, he said: “I will take full responsibility of the results when Pakistan take on New Zealand in the upcoming One-day and T20I series.”

Pakistan host the Black Caps for three ODIs and five T20Is in Lahore from September 17 to October 3. Saqlain will be partnered by former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq in the national side’s coaching setup following the resignation of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis as head coach and bowling coach.

The 44-year-old said his experience of working with each of the current members of the Pakistan squad will come in handy during the series.

He expected the Babar Azam-led side to play aggressive cricket and show no fear against the visiting New Zealanders.

Saqlain defended the decisions of Misbah and Waqar. “Saying that they ran away is very wrong,” he said.

“We are currently focused on the upcoming series against New Zealand. We will think about the future of coaching later.

“Why the coaches left is a matter of yesterday. I am looking forward to tomorrow. Who the [next] coaches will be is a matter for the PCB,” he added.

“If we do well, that is fine. But if we don’t, we will accept our mistake and vow not to let it happen again,” Saqlain said.