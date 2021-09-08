Stokes likely to miss T20 World Cup

LONDON: Ben Stokes looks likely to miss England’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign, with head coach Chris Silverwood insisting the all-rounder’s personal well-being remains the top priority.
The 30-year-old is currently taking an indefinite leave of absence from cricket to prioritise his mental health and recover from a finger injury and has not taken the field since July.
The International Cricket Council needs squads to be submitted by Friday and it seems highly unlikely that Stokes will make the list of 15. England are planning to name three standby players and he may not even be named on that list.
