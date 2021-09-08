Pak spikers to reach Tokyo after two-day tiring journey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan volleyball team that left here in the wee hours on Tuesday for Japan will have to spend over two days on a journey that will take them from Dubai to Addis Ababa to catch Ethiopian Airlines for further travel to Seoul and then Tokyo.

‘The News’ has learnt that flight mess-up has created undue trouble for the Asian top volleyball outfit.

“The flight to Japan is too tiring as from Dubai we would move to Addis Ababa from where we would take the next flight to Korea and from there to Tokyo. And if you also add stopover time that will further add to the team miseries,” an official accompanying the team in Dubai said.

Ch Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) was not available for his comments.

Another federation’s official, when approached, admitted that things got changed drastically ten days prior to the team’s departure.

“We were expecting tickets from the people in power as we were promised timely support. However, since we have arranged everything on our own at the eleventh hour this was the only route available at that time. We know well that it would be more than two days journey to Tokyo and the team members would get extremely tired when they would finally reach the destination.

“We had no other option but to accept this long route. The second scenario was to miss the event and that you cannot afford after putting in so much effort to prepare the team for this big event,” he said.

The official added that missing the event would have been unjust on the team that is considered as one of the best in Asia.

“We have a powerful, ranked team and thus cannot afford to miss the 21st Asian Men’s Championship starting in Tokyo from September 12-19.”