PCB decides to call back players from ongoing CPL

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan ODI squad had over two hours meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman-elect Ramiz Raja in Lahore Tuesday, the board has asked all the four T20 cricketers busy competing for their respective franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to report back for the national camp on September 12.

The camp for the T20 players will get underway from September 16 with all the selected members will have to undergo testing procedures starting from September 12 at their respective homes.

“All the four players named in the T20 team for the World Cup and are busy playing in the CPL have been asked to report back on September 12 for the camp training. These players are Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Azam Khan, and Asif Ali. Since they are being called back for national duty, they will have to join the camp at the outset,” a PCB official said.

Pakistan cricketers are in contract with the league till September 18 when the final will be played.

“The four will have to cut short their engagements to join the camp and may have to pay the penalty for an early exit from the CPL.”

Meanwhile, Ramiz has met ODI team members in Lahore Tuesday before their scheduled travel to Islamabad for the training camp starting at the Pindi Stadium from September 8. Those who met Ramiz included 20 players, coaches Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Razzak and team manager Mansoor Rana.

“The meeting took place after all were tested negative for Covid-19. The meeting was more a sort of introduction and initial briefing from Ramiz as how to pursue the game from here on,” a source told ‘The News’.

Though nothing was shared officially about the unofficial and unscheduled meeting, it is believed that Ramiz was more focused on making the team members realize the importance of their role for the country and its cricket.

“It was more a sort of introduction and an effort on part of the chairman (to be) to make players realise how important their role is for country’s cricket. Ramiz shared with us some of his personal experiences and asked us to focus on our cricket wholeheartedly. He lauded the players and at the same time wanted us to put up our best efforts through sheer hard work and by attaining extreme physical fitness,” one of the participants told ‘The News’.

It has also been learned that Ramiz told players to put country cricket’s prestige in high esteem and use all their energies to become a better and renowned international cricketer.