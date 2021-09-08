Global ‘World 12s’ rugby tournament planned for 2022

LONDON: A new short-form international rugby union competition was launched on Tuesday with the aim of pitting the world’s top players against each other in a 12 v 12 format over 30-minute matches.

Organisers are aiming to launch the inaugural men’s tournament in England in August 2022, with the first women’s event taking place a year later. The two competitions would be played in tandem.

They hope £250 million ($345 million) will be generated by the competition over five years, while also attracting new fans to the sport.

The plan is that 192 of the world’s best male players from tier-one and tier-two nations will be picked via auction to represent eight franchises that consist of 24 players each.

The format will be round-robin games before a knockout phase determines the winners.

Equal prize money will be offered for the men’s and women’s competitions and the aim is to stage the World 12s in different locations each year.

“World 12s is a natural evolution for rugby union,” said chairman Ian Ritchie, a former chief executive of the Rugby Football Union.

“We feel that this is a game for our changing, fast-paced world that can excite a global fan base in the way that we have seen with the IPL (Indian Premier League) or most recently The Hundred in cricket.”