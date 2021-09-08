Europe defeat US for second straight Solheim Cup

NEW YORK: Europe, fueled by rookies Matilda Castren and Leona Maguire, beat the United States 15-13 to retain golf’s Solheim Cup on Monday.

Finland’s Castren fired out of a bunker and drained her putt at the 18th to secure a 1-up victory over American Lizette Salas for the point that ensured Europe would retain the trophy it won in 2019 at Gleneagles in Scotland.

The Europeans came into the final day of the biennial match-play showdown between European and US women needing five points from 12 singles matches to gain the 14 they needed to take the Cup back home from Inverness Club in Ohio.

Ireland’s Maguire — like Castren, the first woman from her country to play in the Solheim Cup — fittingly delivered Europe’s first point of the day with a dominant 5&4 victory over Jennifer Kupcho.

Maguire, who had already partnered to deliver 3 1/2 points over the first two days in fourball and foursome matches, seized the lead with an eagle at the par-five second and never looked back.

“Just so proud of getting 4 1/2 points on the board for Europe,” said Maguire, who became only the third player to earn 4 1/2 or more points in the Solheim Cup.

“I just tried to get off to a really good start and that eagle on the second — couldn’t have started any better than that,” she said.

“Made birdie on six, which is a hole I haven’t played well all week,” said Maguire, whose approach at the sixth flew over the pin and left her an eight-footer for birdie.

“I just wanted to put pressure on Jen from the get-go,” she added after sealing the victory with a par at the 14th hole.

Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who was involved in a rules controversy on day one, put the next point on the board for Europe with a 3&2 victory over Ally Ewing.

And France’s Celine Boutier polished off a 5&4 victory over Mina Harigae before a tense tussle between Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson ended tied, giving the Americans their first half-point of the day.