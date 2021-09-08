Pak spikers to reach Tokyo after two-day tiring journey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan volleyball team that left here in the wee hours on Tuesday for Japan will have to spend over two days on a journey that will take them from Dubai to Addis Ababa to catch Ethiopian Airlines for further travel to Seoul and then Tokyo.
‘The News’ has learnt that flight mess-up has created undue trouble for the Asian top volleyball outfit.
“The flight to Japan is too tiring as from Dubai we would move to Addis Ababa from where we would take the next flight to Korea and from there to Tokyo. And if you also add stopover time that will further add to the team miseries,” an official accompanying the team in Dubai said.
Ch Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) was not available for his comments.
