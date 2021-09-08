Olympian Jahangir Butt passes away

KARACHI: Olympian Jahangir Butt, one of the stalwarts of the golden era of Pakistan hockey, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 78.

Butt was a member of Pakistan's victorious hockey team in the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games where the Greenshirts won the gold medal. He also represented the country in the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich where the Pakistanis won a silver medal. In a highly successful career, Butt also won the Asian Games gold medal in 1970 in Bangkok besides several other laurels.

He was born on April 17, 1943, in Gujranwala.

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Asif Bajwa expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Jahangir.

He remained associated with the Customs Department as Superintendent.