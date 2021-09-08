Climate issues

The pace at which climate change is taking place appears to be frightening. Either our countries and cities prepare for this impending change or we should be ready with amphibious vehicles to plow through several feet of water on our streets in case of urban flooding. We have seen big cities – in countries from Australia, China, and Japan to Pakistan and the US – turn into canals where traffic floats like buoys. Rushing water and raging fires have become a frequent phenomenon that engulf not only basements and subways, but houses and buildings as well. Churning waters and glowing flames present a picture that haunts the victims of natural calamities that were once a rare occurrence. Unless authorities in all countries take notice and brace themselves for more such calamities, the destruction will be recurring.

As the sudden inundation of cities from Hurricane Ida in the US proves, climate change is upon us – and that too with a vengeance. But just preparing for such calamities is not enough. Much more is required to be done so that the speed of climate change is contained, or at least reduced. The people on this planet deserve protection from environmental degradation that the corporate sector and states themselves have brought about. The foreboding situation needs attention and countermeasures and those in turn need proper resource allocation and comprehensive climate protection strategies. Nearly all countries of the world are likely to face emergency situations caused by record-breaking rains and brutal flooding that are not confined to low-lying areas; even mountainous regions are also witnessing more landslides and subsidence. Increasingly dangerous conditions call for new town planning methods, infrastructure improvements keeping in view new challenges of climate change – and of course a completely new way of thinking about environmental degradation.

Decision-makers and policy wonks have a lot to answer for. Ideally, climate change should have triggered a befitting response much earlier; unfortunately still there is a strong lobby in many countries that is in a state of denial. Apart from new and stronger infrastructure, there is also a need to develop and procure machinery that is usually in short supply whenever a natural calamity hits. In addition to machinery, inflatable rafts have also become a necessity now and must be available in sufficient numbers in cities and towns. Refresher training events for rescue workers and civil defence officers are also needed. Climate change is bringing in new risks to lives and properties, and we should be ready for them.