Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba: Accused September 11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others appeared in court for the first time in more than 18 months on Tuesday as US military prosecutors seek justice two decades after the world-shaking terror attacks.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed -- with a dense, graying red beard -- strode easily into the courtroom in the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay Cuba, as the nine-year-old trial resumed after a long halt for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The military tribunal courtroom was packed with prosecutors, interpreters, and five defense teams for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.
In the audience, behind thick glass, were members of the families of the 2,976 people the defendants are accused of murdering almost exactly 20 years ago. The accused face possible execution if found guilty.
But, with the pretrial phase now in its ninth year and bogged down over what is now the central issue, that the five were repeatedly tortured by the CIA after their capture, there is no end in sight to the proceedings.
