Four Chinese killed in Philippine

MANILA: Four Chinese drug traffickers were killed on Tuesday and 500 kilograms of methamphetamine seized in a sting operation in the northern Philippines, police said, describing it as the biggest narcotics haul this year.
The drugs, with an estimated value of nearly $70 million, were put on small boats in international waters and smuggled into the country, Philippine National Police said in a statement. One of the men killed was identified as Xu Youha, who police said was "one of the key players of illegal drugs activities" in the Philippines and had been under surveillance.
The buy-bust operation at a hotel in Candelaria town, Zambales province, "resulted in the death of four Chinese drug traffickers who engaged government operatives in a gun battle in a failed attempt to escape," the statement said.
BAGHDAD: The European Union and United Nations will deploy observers to monitor Iraq’s parliamentary election next...
By News DeskISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said the world will pay a heavy price if it...
LONDON: Britain must cut taxes on banks and make it easier to hire foreign finance staff to prevent London’s...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden headed on Tuesday to storm-ravaged New York and New Jersey, just days after inspecting...
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking a third term in office in snap elections later this month, has...
SEOUL: South Korea has test-fired a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile, a report said on Tuesday, as it...