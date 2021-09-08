Texas governor signs controversial voting access law

WASHINGTON: Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s controversial election integrity bill on Tuesday after a months-long battle with Democrats who say it restricts the voting rights of minorities.
Senate Bill 1, which supporters argue makes elections safer by protecting against voter fraud, prohibits drive-in voting and institutes several other restrictions on voting hours and mail-in voting.
"It does make it easier for people to be able to go vote," Abbott said at the signing in the city of Tyler, in northeast Texas. "No one who is eligible to vote will be denied the opportunity to vote. It does however make it harder for cheaters to cast an illegal ballot."
Abbott’s signature followed a protracted battle that saw 50 Democratic lawmakers flee Texas in a desperate attempt to deny the Republicans the minimum number of present representatives required to vote. The move comes with supporters of former US president Donald Trump still alleging without evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election that he lost.
