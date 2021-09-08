Cell phone removed from prisoner’s stomach

PRISTINA: A Kosovo surgeon said on Tuesday he had successfully removed a mobile phone from the stomach of a prisoner four days after he had swallowed the entire device. The 33-year-old man, whose identity was not revealed, was admitted to the Pristina university hospital gastroenterology clinic last week after complaining of stomach pain for several days. The doctors realised that he had swallowed a small phone and managed to take it out, Skender Telaku, who led the medical team that performed the intervention, said.