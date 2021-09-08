Resolution in PA against traffic wardens

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against “unwarranted” challans of citizens by City Traffic Police Lahore.

PML-N MPA Hina Perviz submitted the resolution in the assembly secretariat on Tuesday. In the resolution, she said that citizens of Lahore were reporting cases of misconduct, abuse of power, insult, fights and violence by the traffic wardens. She said such incidents had become a routine and no action to stop such incidents was initiated by Lahore’s traffic police. Hina Pervaiz called for a change in the behaviour of traffic wardens and demanded a review of the traffic challan issuing policy.