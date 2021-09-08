Five scholars awarded PhDs

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Shahbaz Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Mathematics, Muhammad Khalil Nawaz in the subject of Zoology, Shamim Ullah in the subject of Education, Sohail Younus in the subject of Commerce and Zara Nasar in the subject of Computer Science after approval of their theses.
LAHORE:A PML-N MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against “unwarranted” challans of citizens by...
LAHORE:Hearing a petition pertaining to providing facilities to the special persons, the Lahore High court on Tuesday...
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved eight development schemes of various sectors at an...
LAHORE:Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has advised Aitchison College not to prescribe textbooks which have not...
LAHORE:The Commissioner Lahore Capt Usman Younis has decided to take help from Punjab Safe Cities Authority for...
LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited various parts of the city, including Minar-e-Pakistan on Tuesday and...