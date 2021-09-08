 
Wednesday September 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Five scholars awarded PhDs

Lahore

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Shahbaz Ali has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Mathematics, Muhammad Khalil Nawaz in the subject of Zoology, Shamim Ullah in the subject of Education, Sohail Younus in the subject of Commerce and Zara Nasar in the subject of Computer Science after approval of their theses.

More From Lahore

More From Latest