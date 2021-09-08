CCPO reviews security measures

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited various parts of the city, including Minar-e-Pakistan on Tuesday and reviewed the security measures for "Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Conference".

CCPO was briefed about the security arrangements made for the conference. He was informed that as many as three SDPOs, 12 SHOs, 45 upper subordinates and more than 500 FCs have been deployed for the security of the conference under the supervision of SP City division. The teams of different police stations, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) have been directed to ensure continuous and effective patrolling around the premises of conference and adjacent areas. Snipers have been deputed on roof tops to keep vigilant eye on all the movements of the vehicles and persons around to ensure security of the conference. CCPO also held a meeting to review the security plan for the cantonment board elections. He ordered a foolproof security for 121 polling stations in the Lahore Cantonment and 234 others in Walton Board.