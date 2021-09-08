Naya Punjab Solarisation Project in LGH opens

LAHORE:The Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik along with Minister for Prisons and spokesperson to Punjab Govt Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan inaugurated the Naya Punjab Solarisation Project in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Tuesday. The project cost is Rs84.5 million and it will save annual electricity of worth Rs. 37.8 millions. Earlier, he also inaugurated 1.40 kw Naya Punjab Retrofitting project at Mian Munshi District Headquarters Hospital with the cost of Rs16.84 million. The annual saving in electricity bills is estimated to be Rs28 million in this project. Addressing the media, Dr Akhtar Malik said that there were over 95000 public connections and Punjab govt was paying Rs37 billion as electricity bill. He said his target was to convert all public sector connections to solar system to lower the financial burden on public exchequer. Dr Akhtar Malik said that in the first phase Retrofitting of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Nishtar Hospital Multan, Govt College University Lahore and General Hospital were completed.