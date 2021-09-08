Yasmin Rashid for better dengue reporting mechanism

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid asked the stakeholders on Tuesday to improve dengue reporting mechanism during the Cabinet Committee meeting at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat.

The minister said, “Anti-dengue activities have increased in education institutions and hospitals. Children must be informed about dengue during zero or special period in schools. Dengue larva must be eliminated on identification from special branch and districts must act on their reports. Commissioners and deputy commissioners must ensure compliance with DEAG guidelines. Citizens must take special care of water storage spots in homes. During Juma prayers, religious scholars must make people aware of dengue threat. The PHA must work on greenbelts and teams must stay alert during monsoon season. Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hassan said cleanliness of mosques is being ensured to control dengue.

12 dengue patients: Health Secretary Imran Sikandar said on Tuesday that during the last 24 hours, 12 dengue patients were reported from across the province. The secretary said during this year, 161 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all hospitals of Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 109 patients have been reported from Lahore. He directed the department to intensify dengue prevention activities.

30 die from corona : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has said in 24 hours, 15 corona deaths have been recorded in Lahore and 30 in Punjab, reaching the total number of deaths 12,094. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, during the last 24 hours, 1,848 cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases has reached 405,006. Besides, 365,968 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 26,944.