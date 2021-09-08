Four Chinese killed in Philippine

MANILA: Four Chinese drug traffickers were killed on Tuesday and 500 kilograms of methamphetamine seized in a sting operation in the northern Philippines, police said, describing it as the biggest narcotics haul this year.

The drugs, with an estimated value of nearly $70 million, were put on small boats in international waters and smuggled into the country, Philippine National Police said in a statement. One of the men killed was identified as Xu Youha, who police said was "one of the key players of illegal drugs activities" in the Philippines and had been under surveillance.

The buy-bust operation at a hotel in Candelaria town, Zambales province, "resulted in the death of four Chinese drug traffickers who engaged government operatives in a gun battle in a failed attempt to escape," the statement said.