Nine miners plummet to death in Ukraine

KIEV: Nine miners plummeted to their deaths and another 19 received injuries when a steel rope of a cage broke at a coal mine in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The workers were descending into the mine shaft in the town of Voznesenovka in the eastern Lugansk region on Monday when the accident occurred. "The rope of a cage which was lowering the miners to their workplaces broke," the emergencies service of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic said in a statement. The emergencies service said that the bodies of nine people were brought up to the surface, while 19 people were hospitalised.