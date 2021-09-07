Child molested

HARIPUR: A minor boy was molested in the limits of the City Police Station here on Monday, police said.One Mazhar-ul-Haq hailing from Pandak village told the police that his eight-year-old son was playing in the street. He alleged that one Abdullah lured him to a deserted place where the accused molested him.

The accused managed to flee when the victim started crying for help. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 53-Child Protection Act and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code.