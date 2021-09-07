‘We are proud of armed forces bravery’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said that September 6 would be remembered as an ardent and fervent occasion in the history of Pakistan.

“On this day, our valiant armed forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, immortalised this day as a symbol of courage, bravery, sacrifice and national integrity by thwarting the evil designs of the enemy,” the minister said in a message on Defence Day. He said that on September 6, 1965, in the darkness of night, the Indian army, in fulfillment of its nefarious designs against Pakistan, tried to enter our frontiers but they even failed to cross the BRB canal, he added. “We are proud of the professionalism and bravery of our armed forces.” He also paid tribute to the great Pakistani nation and said that it would not deter from sacrificing for the solidarity and honour of Pakistan. Sheikh Rashid said, “We observe this day every year with the remembrance of national spirit and for renewal of our resolve to lay down our lives for our beloved motherland.” He said that the world witnessed the defeat of a three-time bigger army against Pakistan that day.

He said that Pakistan played a historical role in maintaining the peace and supremacy of Islam in the world and added that this great Islamic country’s army and its nation was always ready for every sacrifice for this motherland.