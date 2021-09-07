No research on prisoners’ tendency to serious crimes

LAHORE: The information made public under the Right to Information Act by the Home Department, Punjab, has revealed that no research has been conducted in the province, showing why thousands of jail inmates resorted to serious crimes. There was also no psychoanalysis of the criminals involved in rape and gang-rape cases.

In the advocate Abdullah Malik vs Home Department, Punjab, case; to a question about what steps were taken to improve the life of the prisoners, the Home Department only said the prisoners are being imparted technical education and water filtration plants have been installed for them. The Home Department report revealedthat there are 58 to 225 per cent more prisoners than the sanctioned capacity in 13 Punjab jails.

According to the report, 43 jails are operational where the sanctioned capacity is 36,806, but 50,578 prisoners are residing there that is 37 per cent more than the capacity. There are only 55 male doctors (medical officers) for over 50,000 prisoners. As many as 25 doctors have been appointed by the Home Department, whereas 30 doctors have been sent by the Health Department. There has been no posting to nine vacancies of doctors. Against the sanctioned strength of 23 female doctors, 10 have been appointed by the Home Department and six by the Health Department.