NAB to seize assets of Shehbaz’ daughter, son-in-law

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an operation to seize the assets of the daughter and son-in-law of Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, Geo News reported Monday citing sources.

Sources said that NAB has sought details of the assets possessed by Rabia Imran and Ali Imran and has issued a letter to the registration authorities for full details of the assets.

It was further revealed that the country’s accountability watchdog has sent letters to other agencies including Excise, Cooperatives, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), asking for records in the names of Ali Imran and Rabia Imran.

Once the list of all assets is completed, NAB will take possession of all the assets, sources told Geo News. The bureau had directed action against Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law for their continuous failure to appear for an explanation.