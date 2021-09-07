Beefing up national coffers top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said overseas Pakistanis were the biggest asset to the nation but unfortunately this precious asset could not be used properly.

He was addressing a ground-breaking ceremony of an international hotel at Nathiagali. “The reason for this is that our system of government has developed in such a way that the government looks after its own benefit and then the benefit of the people. The main task is the betterment of the people,” he said.

If we look at the history of the world and see that the system that goes downhill begins to save itself, he said. He pointed out that to read the history of the Ottoman Empire, which was once the largest empire in the world but as it was shrinking, its bureaucracy was growing.

“Our battle is to reform this system, which means we are waging a battle of establishment of the rule of law, which takes a society forward. Pakistan, he noted, faced the same problem as the rule of law would be established. The overseas Pakistanis on their own would come and invest in the country because they would have confidence that their wealth or property would not be stolen. “The struggle is under way for this,” he remarked.

The prime minister said the biggest need of the country at present was to increase wealth, which will create jobs, increase tax collection, and repay the country’s debts but our government has become like it does not see it that way.

He contended, “Overseas Pakistanis need something that when they come to Pakistan, we need to create facilities for them and create opportunities for them to invest their money”. He added nine million Pakistanis were living abroad with an annual income equivalent to the annual income of 220 million people in the country. The richest and most skilled Pakistanis are living abroad. He said when the system did not allow them to work, then they went out and succeeded. They could not succeed here because the system stopped them.

“The main reason our best talent went abroad was because we were not providing them with jobs. When they invest, our young population will get jobs, but the problem for Pakistan at the moment is that we have never tried to increase exports in our history. The country is rich when it has things to sell to the world,” he maintained.

“We could export so many things but no one ever tried so now we are increasing our exports to repay the loan taken in dollars. The rupee will be stronger. But as long as our exports do not increase, Pakistanis abroad should be brought in to invest in the country. When they bring in dollars, our foreign exchange reserves will increase. The rupee will strengthen, inflation and poverty will decrease.”

Imran said till now overseas Pakistanis used to buy at the most one plot and unfortunately the system was so bad that it could be occupied. He said influential people had looted the country's wealth and built palaces abroad adding that corrupt people were opposing the government together and they did not want to see this system fixed because they had taken advantage of this corrupt system.

He said instead of Pakistan they go abroad and invest, however, the situation is improving due to government initiatives. “We are gradually improving, industries are booming, investment is coming and economic conditions are improving.”

There are many opportunities in the field of tourism in Pakistan; we still have a lot to do in this regard. When our government was formed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we took many steps in the field of tourism. Thanks to the United Nations report that said poverty had fallen sharply.

He said there were not as many opportunities for skiing in Pakistan as there was snow in the mountainous areas of Pakistan for a long time in winter adding that 2.7 million tourists came to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Eid holidays. He said the government would provide cheap land for development of tourism sector, as tourism was a sector which could pay off the county’s external debt.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Power Division to employ technology to save paying consumers from load management in low recovery grids, as he chaired the 48th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) here.

The CCI unanimously approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021 assumptions as recommended by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on August 31. The forum also decided to include hydel electricity in renewable energy targets and directed the Power Division to finalize ‘wheeling’ policy so that it could be rolled out immediately.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Shaukat Fayaz Tareen, Dr. Farogh Naseem, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, SAPM Tabish Gohar, Minister Finance KP Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Minister Energy Sindh Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Minister Inter Provincial Coordination Balochistan Umar Khan Jamali, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi and senior federal and provincial secretaries.

The Power Division provided a detailed presentation on preparation of IGCEP, which is a plan prepared by the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC), on annual basis that provides indicative electricity demand and supply for the next 10 years based on overall requirements and with least cost.

The CCI was informed that the Power Division held several consultative sessions with all provinces and AJK. The prime minister stated that the main objective of IGCEP was to determine plan of action based on meeting the energy needs and providing cheap energy to the masses.

He emphasized that the aim of the government was to reform energy generation, transmission and distribution into an efficient system.

The prime minister directed the Power Division to employ technology based solutions at distribution companies’ level in order to save the interests of paying consumers from the inconvenience of load-management in low recovery grids.