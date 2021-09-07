One dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE: During the last 24 hours, one dengue patient was reported from across Punjab, who is currently under treatment in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Mianwali. According to a handout, 148 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all hospitals across the province during the year so far. At present, a total of 6 patients are undergoing treatment across Punjab. Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch reviewed the current situation of dengue in the province on Monday. He directed the Health Department to intensify dengue prevention activities across Punjab. It was informed that during the last 24 hours, 291,013 indoor locations were checked across Punjab while 59,482 outdoor locations were checked, whereas larvae were destroyed at 1,394 locations.