Elections in 2023 despite Opp protest: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said even if the opposition holds a long march or stages protest, the general elections will be held in 2023.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar enjoys confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, parliamentarians and PTI allies. All institutions including the government and the armed forces of Pakistan are on the same page for the development, stability and peace of the country. He stated this while addressing a function at the Governor's House on Monday and later talking to the media. Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and Dr Sohail Chughtai with others were present on the occasion. Sarwar said whenever the enemy tried to harm Pakistan, the armed forces and 220 million people together thwarted its nefarious intentions, adding that Pakistanis are proud of Pakistan and stand united with the armed forces of Pakistan like a rock. Replying to a question, he said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for strengthening all institutions in the country including the army because it believes that the strengthening of the institutions would strengthen Pakistan. He said the opposition must do politics as it is its democratic and constitutional right, but no one should criticize the national institutions and all should stand by the armed forces of Pakistan to confront enemies. He said Pakistan played the biggest role for peace in Afghanistan, and even today it is playing its role for peace with good intentions, adding that peace in Afghanistan will benefit not only Pakistan but the entire region. He lamented that unfortunately, India is the biggest enemy of peace in the region including in Afghanistan, and it is still conspiring against peace in Afghanistan.

The world powers, including the United States, should take notice of Indian conspiracies against peace, he added. Condemning Indian atrocities in Kashmir, he said: “We are all with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and the world must take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir.” He said the time is not far off when Kashmiris will get rid of Indian atrocities and win freedom.