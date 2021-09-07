Four arrested for assaulting boy

SUKKUR: The DIGP Larkana, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, has claimed arresting four persons accused of sexually assaulting a Hindu boy on Sept 2. Acting over the incident, the CJ SHC had summoned the DIG and SSP Jacobabad to appear before the court and inform it about progress in the case. Addressing the media on Monday, DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh said the police have arrested four accused identified as Sahil Chandio, Babalo Magsi, Murtaza Brohi and Rashid Jamali for allegedly sexually assaulting Avenash, s/o Rajesh Kumar, in Jacobabad on Sept 2. He said the CJ SHC has been duly informed, who has appreciated the police action. The DIGP claimed that contrary to the perception, the law and order situation in Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Meher-Shahdadkot has not deteriorated. He said in August alone, the police killed 12 wanted criminals and arrested 139 proclaimed offenders, besides recovering a large quantity of weapons. The DIG Larkana said all the 12 people kidnapped from Larkana Range have been safely recovered, while the highway robberies have been reduced to zero following operations against them.