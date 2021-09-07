Sanitary worker dies, four faint

karachi: A sanitation worker died and four others fell unconscious while opening a clogged sewerage line without any protective gear in Madina Colony’s Sector 5-G on Monday. The New Karachi police said five sanitation workers were unclogging the sewerage line when three of them fell into the gutter and fainted after inhaling poisonous gases. A rescue worker also fell into the gutter while trying to save them.They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the injured were identified as Sajjad Ali, 27, Saeed Qureshi, 40, Shahzad, 40, and Farooq, 30, while the deceased was yet to identified. An investigation is under way.