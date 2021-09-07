Operation against Wasa defaulters

Rawalpindi: The officials of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) have been directed to accelerate operation against the defaulters. According to a WASA spokesman, Vice Chairman WASA, Haroon Kamal Hashmi, has directed the officers concerned of the authority including director revenue and magistrate WASA to launch campaign and make all-out efforts to recover outstanding dues from the defaulters. He said during last financial year, WASA Rawalpindi had recovered a record revenue of Rs100 million more than the target. He said that for further improvement in revenue recovery, action was being taken against the defaulters. WASA had fixed a target of Rs370 million for the financial year 2020-21 while Rs 475 million was recovered, he said adding that similarly a target of Rs500 million has been set for the current financial year, which would be achieved as the authorities had launched crackdown under a comprehensive strategy formulated against the defaulters. He said that the notices were being issued to the defaulters and legal action was being taken against them. He said that vice chairman had also directed the officers to formulate a strategy to recover water charges from private housing societies. In addition, instructions have been issued to implement the decision of the governing body in collaboration with the departments concerned including RDA, Municipal Corporation and Housing Department to make the new construction and property transfer in the city subject to NOC from WASA. He said action in accordance with the law was also being taken against major commercial defaulters.