6 more die from COVID-19 in twin cities

Islamabad: The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is proving itself much severe in terms of both morbidity and mortality in this region of the country as in the last four days, the virus has claimed 25 lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

As many as six more confirmed patients of coronavirus illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1,995 while 267 new patients were reported from the twin cities that took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 134,439.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT for the last week turned out to be 5.36 per cent that was 7.09 per cent for the previous week, August 23 to 29.

According to health experts, however, the situation is still much alarming. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that another five patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the district to 1121.

Confirmation of 69 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken tally to 33,478 of which 30,091 patients have recovered. On Monday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,266 of which 123 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 2,143 were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed one more life from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 874 while 198 new patients were reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally to 100,56 of which 93,835 had recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 6,247 on Monday.