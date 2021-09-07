Police release brother of missing Hindu girl’s groom

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police on Monday released the brother of groom of the Hindu girl, who mysteriously went missing in Larkana five days ago and appeared on the social media on Sunday (September 5) in a dramatic turn, revealing her free will marriage post her faith conversion.

According to reports, the Larkana Police released Irfan Ali, elder brother of Zeeshan Ali Leghari s/o Zulfiqar Ali Laghari after a video of Sonika d/o Namo Mal Chawla surfaced on her social media handles, in which she declared that she converted her faith and embraced Islam in order to tie the knot with Zeeshan Ali Leghari by excersing her free will. She said that she also got her new Muslim name ‘Hania’ after changing her faith. When the police were contacted to give details of the case, it said the parents of Sonika did not want to pursue the case any longer, therefore, the police released Irfan Ali, brother of Sonika’s groom Zeeshan Ali. They said they had no information whether the couple held court marriage and where were they living.