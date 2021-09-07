Minor’s rape, murder case sent to model court for speedy trial

karachi: A judicial magistrate on Monday sent a case pertaining to the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl to a model criminal court for its speedy trial.

The minor was found dead near a garbage dump on the morning of July 28, after she had gone missing the previous night while playing outside her house in the Korangi 5½ area.Police had arrested Zakir, alias Antola, who was a neighbour of the victim, and the accused later confessed to the crime, saying that after he raped the girl, he was afraid of being caught, so he killed the minor to save himself.

The East district’s JM, Adil Nazir Sahito, who had also recoded Zakir’s confession under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, approved the charge sheet submitted by the investigating officer of the case.

The JM referred the case for a speedy trial and sent the charge sheet to the additional district & sessions judge who is incharge of the Model Criminal Court (East) for disposal.The case was initially booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, but the anti-terrorism courts’ administrative judge later removed the act and referred the case to a sessions trial.

The victim’s father, Abdul Khalid, who is the complainant in the case, had earlier told the media that on the fateful night, his three daughters had gone into the street at around 9pm after a power breakdown in their area. He said that at around 11pm, two of his daughters returned home but the third did not. “I along with my neighbours began a search for her but we could not find her until the following morning, when I received a call from someone that a body of a child was lying in a dumping yard along the wall of a school in the area.”