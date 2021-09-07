HEC announces post-doctoral fellowship programme

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Post-Doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase-Ill).According to the Official sources, HEC has invited applications from Pakistani/AJK nationals for the programme.

Sharing the details of eligibility criteria for the programme, the sources told APP that the applicant must have PhD degree from HEC recognised local or international university (in possession of HEC attested PhD degree or HEC Equivalence Certificate for foreign PhD). The applicant be a regular employee of public/private sector HEC recognised university/degree awarding institution or public sector R&D organisation (recognised by Pakistan Council of Science and Technology), the sources added. He/She must not have availed any post-doctoral fellowship either funded or self-funded before. The applicant should also not be more than 45 years of age (i.e born after September 20, 1976). The applicants should possess five years recognised work experience in Pakistan after completion of foreign PhD.

They must have a placement letter in top 200 QS World Ranked Universities/research institutes from a relevant supervisor, the sources mentioned. He/she should have acquired requisite qualification on or before closing date. HEC has announced that the last date for submission of applications is September 20. It is to mention here that the applicants were required to submit online application through research: hec.gov.pk. Applicants have to deposit/online transfer Rs1,000/- (non-refundable), as application processing fee in favour of Director General Finance, HEC in A/C No. 1742-79001334-01 of Habib Bank Limited. Only ‘Submitted’ applications on the online portal by the closing date will be processed. SAVED applications will not be considered, it added. The applicants are encouraged to visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/postdoc for detailed information. Please carefully read the ‘User Manual’ before attempting application submission. The application would be processed on the basis of information/documents provided by the applicant on the online portal. In case of any error/omission and misrepresentation/concealment of facts, HEC reserved the right to reject the application/cancel selection at any stage. HEC warned that incomplete applications and those submitted without complete supporting documents/NOCs would be rejected. HEC reserved the right to postpone or cancel the process at any stage without assigning any reason.