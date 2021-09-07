UMT president praises armed forces on Defence Day

LAHORE: University of Management & Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hassan Murad paid tributes to the armed forces on September 6, saying we mark Defence Day as a national day to commemorate the sacrifices made by our soldiers in safeguarding Pakistan. According to a press release Monday, he further said after the unforgettable struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers we got Pakistan which was based on Islamic ideology. He said we should create awareness among the youth to contribute towards development of the country.