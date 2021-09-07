Pakistan slams harassment of Geelani’s family by Indian forces

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned the registration of cases against the grieving family members of iconic Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani by the Indian occupation forces.

Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement Monday that after denying the family the right to bury Syed Ali Shah Geelani as per his will, the Indian forces had further resorted to harassing the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani by registering cases against them on trumped up charges.

He said India’s decision was part of its agenda to force Kashmiris to prevent them from demanding exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination. However, it will never succeed, as the resolve of the Kashmiri people is getting strengthened with the passing of every day, he added.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take a serious note of this unprecedented repression, and the persisting systematic human rights violations in IIOJ&K. He also called for holding India accountable for its inhuman, unjust and illegal actions.