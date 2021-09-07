Shahbaz pays tributes to martyrs on Defence Day

LAHORE: PMLN president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said Allah Almighty has granted victory to us over the enemy on September 6, 1965.

In his statement issued here Monday, he said our armed forces defeated an enemy many times greater than us with unparalleled solidarity. He said September 6 was a day, which showed the unity of the Pakistani nation and the armed forces.

“We pay homage to the great sacrifices of the martyrs and salute their courage who stopped and defeated the invaders,” he said, adding if the nation remained united then every difficulty and every enemy can be defeated.

Shehbaz said our navy also wrote a bright chapter of determination, professionalism and courage on this day. He said September war was a golden chapter of our history as the nation showed their love for the armed forces.

The passion, enthusiasm and selfless devotion of the citizens of Pakistan for the homeland was a source of pride and unforgettable, he said and maintained that by the grace of Allah Almighty the PMLN under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif played a major role in making the country’s defence invincible.

Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the seventh nuclear power in the world, he made country’s defence invincible and made us proud, he added. He further said Nawaz provided state-of-the-art weapons as well as JF Thunder to enhance the strength of Pakistan Air Force.