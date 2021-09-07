Corona claims 57 more lives, 3,613 new cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of COVID-19 positivity prevailing in the country was recorded at 6.32 percent with a rising trend of deadly pandemic disease. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) took to Twitter to announce the daily update of the disease trends. The COVID positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The country in the past 24 hours conducted some 57,131 tests across all the federating units, out of which 3,613 people were tested positive. However, some 57 people died in the past 24 hours due to the contagious infection, including both under treatment in hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.