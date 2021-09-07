PDM’s performance

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become active once again, after being in the doldrums for the past few months. The movement which is led by opposition leaders has lost its main component – the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The movement’s main purpose is to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but instead its own members are backing out.

Furthermore, the current government has already been in office for three years, but the movement has yet to pick momentum in Islamabad. This lackluster performance of the opposition leaders indicates that there is something amiss in the movement. It seems that in Pakistan neither the opposition leaders nor the government wants people to prosper, rather they are more concerned about furthering their political agenda.

Abrar Moosa Peshbeen

Karachi