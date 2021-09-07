Friendly outings no burden to delighted NI boss Ian Baraclough

BELFAST: A friendly wedged between two crunch World Cup qualifiers certainly did not feel like a burden to Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough after Shane Ferguson’s super strike earned his side a 1-0 win in Tallinn on Sunday evening.

Before kick-off, the match with Estonia arguably appeared an unwelcome distraction and a stretch of already limited resources, but a victory, a clean sheet, and no fresh injuries meant this was a job well done on all fronts for Baraclough’s men.

And coming on the back of Thursday’s 4-1 qualifying victory over Lithuania, it gives Baraclough back-to-back victories for the first time and a sense of momentum going into Wednesday’s meeting with Switzerland who will head to Windsor Park only three points above Northern Ireland in Group C.

“I’m always enthusiastic about matches, it gives me a chance to get game time for players who haven’t been playing,” Baraclough said. “I’m more than happy to play friendlies and always happy when we win.

“We’ve talked about getting on a roll and making sure we continue that upward curve. That’s three wins in the last four. It’s never a chore winning games of football.”

Northern Ireland were already without Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and George Saville for this trip, leaving Baraclough with limited options as he sought to rest key men ahead of Wednesday.