Brazil v Argentina clash abandoned after Covid controversy

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina was sensationally abandoned shortly after kick-off on Sunday as controversy over Covid-19 protocols erupted.

Amid incredible scenes at Sao Paulo’s Neo Quimica Arena, the match between the two giants of South American football was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides. The stunning intervention came just hours after health authorities in Brazil said four England-based players in Argentina’s squad should be placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The sides were just seven minutes into the match, which was played in front of only 1,500 spectators because of coronavirus restrictions.According to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), the Premier League players—Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia—provided “false information” upon their entry to Brazil. Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were all in Argentina’s starting line-up for Sunday’s game—prompting the surreal intervention of ANVISA officials.

The four players were accused of failing to disclose that they had spent time in the United Kingdom in the 14 days before they arrived in Brazil, where Covid-19 has claimed more than 580,000 lives.The controversy comes after nine Brazilians based in the Premier League failed to travel to South America following objections from their clubs.